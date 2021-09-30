Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 31,400 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,662,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 179,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 113,640 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $13.43 on Thursday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

