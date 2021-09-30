Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,985 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after buying an additional 902,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,881,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,822,000 after buying an additional 190,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

