Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,075 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Agora were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in API. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,233,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Agora by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.97 and a beta of -0.24. Agora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

