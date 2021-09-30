Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 17,141 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY opened at $112.98 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $116.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average is $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

