Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 919 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

SLG stock opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

