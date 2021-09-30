Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.77

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.77 and traded as high as C$38.65. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$38.32, with a volume of 831,085 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.36.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 26.09. The company has a market cap of C$35.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.6600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,706.02.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.