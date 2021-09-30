GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) by 143.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GreenBox POS were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenBox POS stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

