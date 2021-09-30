Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 19,691 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $77,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,042,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 95,087 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 164,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,876. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

