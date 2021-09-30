Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Discovery comprises approximately 1.8% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 218.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 236,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 161,931 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 45.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 241,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,576,220. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

