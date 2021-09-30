Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 913.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,884,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,163,000 after buying an additional 12,514,818 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $36,604,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $20,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,798,000 after buying an additional 3,165,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,637,000 after buying an additional 2,680,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

