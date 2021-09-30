Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VEU remained flat at $$61.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 181,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

