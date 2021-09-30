Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 90.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 108,964 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NNDM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 94,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,243,891. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

