H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of H2O Innovation and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HEO opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of C$1.42 and a 1 year high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.54 million and a PE ratio of 53.70.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

