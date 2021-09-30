Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWC opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

