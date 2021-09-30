Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $160.50 or 0.00373605 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $100.73 million and approximately $16.86 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00026718 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 657,759 coins and its circulating supply is 627,623 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.