Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €104.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.64 ($107.81).

FRA KGX opened at €81.22 ($95.55) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.52.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

