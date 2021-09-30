HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 631 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $261.87 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

