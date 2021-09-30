HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,147,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

URI stock opened at $362.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.25 and a 12 month high of $369.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

