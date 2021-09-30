HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

