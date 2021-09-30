HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 708,954.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,311 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. Prudential plc has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $44.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

