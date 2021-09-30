HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 815 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 100,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $201.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

