HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $145.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.58.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.