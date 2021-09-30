HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th.

HCA stock traded down $9.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.78. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total transaction of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

