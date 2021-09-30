HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCA. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $252.21 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

