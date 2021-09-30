Head to Head Review: CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) and Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) and Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Atlas Technical Consultants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Atlas Technical Consultants -0.34% -18.40% 6.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Atlas Technical Consultants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas Technical Consultants $468.22 million 0.80 -$11.09 million $2.02 5.00

CD International Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Risk and Volatility

CD International Enterprises has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CD International Enterprises and Atlas Technical Consultants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atlas Technical Consultants has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.40%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats CD International Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CD International Enterprises Company Profile

CD International Enterprises, Inc. engages in sourcing and distribution of industrial commodities, and provision of business and consulting services. The company was founded by Yue Jian Wang on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management services; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

