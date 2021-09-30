Head-To-Head Review: Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) versus Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 4.01% 11.55% 7.02% Concentrix N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Resources Connection and Concentrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.83 $25.23 million $1.14 13.89 Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.98 $164.81 million $5.89 30.35

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Resources Connection and Concentrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A Concentrix 0 0 4 0 3.00

Concentrix has a consensus price target of $158.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.35%. Given Concentrix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Summary

Concentrix beats Resources Connection on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

