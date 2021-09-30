Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Holdings Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,356 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.31% of Health Catalyst worth $33,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $50.19. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,913. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $59.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $3,148,495.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,789 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,897. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

