Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,855. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

