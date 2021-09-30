Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.33 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $3.44 billion and $313.86 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00150038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00053042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.22 or 0.00475020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015697 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00039188 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00026699 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,288,893,733 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

