HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.97

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $88.97 and traded as low as $75.45. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $75.45, with a volume of 258 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.97.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

