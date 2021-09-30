Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

HEINY opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

