Heineken’s (HEINY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEINY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.17. 34,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,010. Heineken has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

