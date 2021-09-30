Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $90.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

