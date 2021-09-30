Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 233,549 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLX opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.61 million, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

