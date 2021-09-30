Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.02

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.13. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 29,037 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $589.61 million, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

