Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $164.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Herc stock opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. Herc has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Herc by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Herc by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

