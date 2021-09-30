Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MLHR traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,151. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

