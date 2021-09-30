Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.880-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.520 EPS.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.62.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 19,163,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,080,497. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.