Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,403 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after buying an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

