HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SINO opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. engages in the provision of non-asset based global shipping and freight logistics integrated solution. It operates through the following segments: Inland Transportation Management Services; Freight Logistics Services; Container Trucking Services; and Bulk Cargo Container Services.

