HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 121,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.71.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

