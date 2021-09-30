HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,029,920 Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 99.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,920 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAAC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,292,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAAC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

