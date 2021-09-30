Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HI. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

HI opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

