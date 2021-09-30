Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Purchased by Yiheng Capital Management L.P.

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,990,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 800,800 shares during the period. Himax Technologies comprises about 6.0% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Himax Technologies worth $149,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,283,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 857.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 764,213 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after buying an additional 605,514 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 180,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIMX shares. Vertical Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

