Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO Acquires $239,800.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

