Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,279 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 168.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 98,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,603 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

