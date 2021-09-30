Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Short Interest Update

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

HCHOF remained flat at $$5.25 during trading on Thursday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

