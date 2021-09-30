Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Short Interest Update

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.
HCHOF remained flat at $$5.25 during trading on Thursday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21.
Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.