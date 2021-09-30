H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce $167.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.60 million to $175.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

HRB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.17. 43,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,292. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 146,989 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.