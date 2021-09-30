Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $70.27 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

