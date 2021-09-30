Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,213,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $499,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120,108 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,063,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,570,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.